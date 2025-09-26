Exeter v Huddersfield Town: 'Refocus and re-energise' says Grant after Manchester City excitement

As enjoyable as Huddersfield Town’s brief Carabao Cup journey was, it came with a number of shuddering halts to momentum along the way.

In the aftermath of a penalty shootout victory over Leicester City in the first round in August, Huddersfield saw their unbeaten start to the League One season ended at Blackpool three days later.

A fortnight on - and with two more league victories to their name - they went up to Premier League new boys Sunderland and won another penalty shootout, only to once again fall foul of a league defeat at Barnsley the following Saturday.

So Lee Grant, in his first managerial role, is mindful of lightning striking a third time.

Huddersfield's Lasse Sorensen rests against the goal net after a missed chance during the Carabao Cup third round match against Man City at the Accu Stadium on Wednesday (Picture: PA)

Town were not victorious in the League Cup on Wednesday night, but it was no less of a memorable occasion because of it, due to the beguiling nature of Manchester City’s performance and all the fanfare and emotion that came with having the Premier League’s glamour club in town.

Within 36 hours of the final whistle blowing on a Phil Foden-inspired 2-0 defeat in front of a “bursting at the seams” Accu Stadium, according to Grant, his team were boarding a bus for the long journey to Devon to take on Exeter City in Saturday’s rather more mundane League One appointment.

“We spoke about this long in advance of Wednesday night’s fixture,” said Grant, whose side sit fifth with Exeter in 16th.

“It doesn’t go under the radar for us that we’ve not found it easy after these fixtures, we’ve had incredibly special nights at Leicester and Sunderland, and they take a lot from you.

Huddersfield manager Lee Grant (Picture: PA)

“There’s no doubt that Wednesday evening took a lot from us in terms of the physical aspect, but we have to be ready to go again. It’s part of what a good team does, being able to refocus and re-energise for an incredibly important fixture this weekend.

“We will be ready, we will be well rested, and we will be prepared, so there will be no excuses.

“It’s a really tough fixture down there at St James’s Park.”