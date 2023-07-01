All Sections
Experienced defender latest Rotherham United player to sign new contract for next season

Grant Hall has become the latest player to sign a new contract at Rotherham United.
Stuart Rayner
Published 1st Aug 2023, 12:01 BST

The now-31-year-old centre-back joined from Middlesbrough last summer on a one-year contract.

He follows Tyler Blackett, Sean Morrison and Lee Peltier in signing the new contracts offered at the end of last season. Only Chiedozie Ogbene and Josh Vickers have decided to move on, to Luton Town and Derby County respectively.

Troubled by a succession of hamstring injuries, Hall only made 18 Championship starts last season and none after February. But he impressed enough in helping Rotherham to retain their second-tier status to be offered new terms.

Despite the flood of new contracts, the Millers are yet to make any additional signings in this transfer window, manager Matt Taylor's first pre-season at the New York Stadium.

NEW DEAL: Grant Hall of Rotherham United (right)NEW DEAL: Grant Hall of Rotherham United (right)
