The top-six race is hotting up with just seven points separating fifth-place Huddersfield Town and Preston North End in 12th.

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers following the latest round of games to predict every club's finishing position, final points tally and chances of being promoted and relegated.

The table makes good reading for Blades and Boro fans while Huddersfield have been tipped to finish just outside the top six, alongside the likes of West Brom, Nottingham Forest and Stoke City.

At the other end of the table, Derby County are tipped to come close to escaping relegation but are expected to fall just short while Barnsley are predicted to end the season bottom of the table.

Hull City's recent form has boosted their survival hopes, with the East Yorkshire outfit looking likely to steer clear of the drop.

FiveThirtyEight base their forecasts on a number of factors, including a team's overall strength, attacking output as well as their defence.

That is then calculated against other clubs to determine how many points they would be expected to gain from the remaining games. After running the potential outcome of every match, the league campaign is played out 20,000 times to give the most accurate forecast data.

Below is how data experts have predicted the final placing and points tally of every Championship club.

1. Fulham Final points: 95. Promotion chances: 97%.

2. AFC Bournemouth Final points: 83. Promotion chances: 64%.

3. Sheffield United Final points: 76. Promotion chances: 32%.

4. QPR Final points: 76. Promotion chances: 21%.