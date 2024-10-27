Extent of Hull City midfielder's injury blow compounds disappointment in draw at Derby County

The disappointment of two points dropped on the road was compounded by confirmation of a season-ending injury suffered by Hull City’s Liam Millar.

The injury was sustained in the draw with Burnley three days earlier but it was only in the aftermath of the 1-1 draw at Derby that the extent was revealed.

"He has an ACL... He's out for the whole season,” confirmed head coach Tim Walter of the Canadian signed FC Basel in the summer.

On the pitch, Xavier Simons scored for the second game in a row to give Hull a 57th-minute lead before Dajaune Brown came off the bench to draw Derby level after 66 minutes as he looped a header over Hull goalkeeper Ivor Pandu.

Hull are now winless in their last four matches and Tigers boss Tim Walter wants his side to improve in the final third after wasting a number of chances throughout the game.

Walter said: “We lost two points, they didn’t have many chances apart from set pieces – you can’t concede a goal in this situation.

“Our crosses are not good enough or precise enough and our shooting as well, we had two or three situations where we went through and didn’t hit the target, we have to keep going.

“It’s all about the team and how we can improve ourselves and play with more conviction in the last third, we’re playing too many long balls in behind with no interest so we have to be more patient.

“We want to win games, we are close to winning, we can do even better and that’s what we’re trying to do. It’s easy conceding goals and that’s what we have to do better. We have to recover, you can see the improvement but if you’re not fresh enough in the head then you can’t win games, that’s what we have to learn.”

Derby: Zetterstrom, Wilson, Nelson, Cashin, Forsyth, Goudmijn (Osborn 60), Adams, Harness (Thompson 89), Jackson, Yates (Brown 59), Mendez-Laing (Blackett-Taylor 60), Brown (Phillips 89). Unused substitutes: Vickers, Bradley, Collins, Elder.

Hull: Pandur, Coyle, Jones, Hughes, Drameh, Slater (Palmer 46), Simons, Puerta (Omur 46), Belloumi (Burstow 82), Bedia (Joao Pedro 64), Kamara. Unused substitutes: Racioppi, Giles, McLoughlin, Zambrano, Jarvis.