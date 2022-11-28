FA Cup 3rd round draw: Leeds, Owls and Blades learn opponents - when are ties played?

Two other Premier League clubs will also call in at White Rose venues early in the new year with Fulham visiting Hull City – heralding a return for former Tigers boss Marco Silva – and Brighton heading to Middlesbrough.
Meanwhile, Leeds United have been handed a tricky trip to the Principality to face Cardiff City, who famously knocked the Elland Road outfit out of the competition at the same stage in 2002 when they were a third-tier club.
Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Barnsley have all received away trips in a draw which features five all Premier League ties.
The pick of the ties sees six-time winners Manchester City welcome Chelsea, beaten finalists in the last three Wembley showpieces.
Twelve-time winners Manchester United entertain Everton in another big round-three tie while holders Liverpool have been handed home advantage against Wolves.
Brentford host West Ham and Crystal Palace are at home to Southampton in the other top-tier matches.
Huddersfield Town will make the short trip to Deepdale to face second-tier rivals Preston North End in round three, while Sheffield United head to Millwall in another all-Championship affair.
Barnsley head to Paul Warne's Derby County in an all League One encounter, while Rotherham United face a reunion with former striker Freddie Ladapo with the Millers having been handed a third-round trip to Ipswich Town.
Wednesday have beaten Newcastle on their last three meetings in league and cup, including a 1-0 success on Tyneside in the League Cup in 2015-16.
The Owls last faced Newcastle in the FA Cup in 1980-81, when they lost 2-1 in a third-round tie and last beat the Magpies in the competition in 1965-66 - in a season when the Hillsborough outfit reached the final.
Third-round ties will take place across the weekend of Saturday, January 7, with winning clubs collecting £105,000 from the competition prize fund.