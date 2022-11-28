FA Cup 3rd round draw: Leeds, Owls and Blades learn opponents - when are ties played?

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have been handed a mouth-watering FA Cup tie at home to Newcastle United - in the pick of the fixtures for Yorkshire's eight sides in the third-round draw.

Two other Premier League clubs will also call in at White Rose venues early in the new year with Fulham visiting Hull City – heralding a return for former Tigers boss Marco Silva – and Brighton heading to Middlesbrough.

Meanwhile, Leeds United have been handed a tricky trip to the Principality to face Cardiff City, who famously knocked the Elland Road outfit out of the competition at the same stage in 2002 when they were a third-tier club.

Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Barnsley have all received away trips in a draw which features five all Premier League ties.

Eight Yorkshire sides are involved in the third round of the FA Cup, with the draw having taken place on Monday evening.

The pick of the ties sees six-time winners Manchester City welcome Chelsea, beaten finalists in the last three Wembley showpieces.

Twelve-time winners Manchester United entertain Everton in another big round-three tie while holders Liverpool have been handed home advantage against Wolves.

Brentford host West Ham and Crystal Palace are at home to Southampton in the other top-tier matches.

Huddersfield Town will make the short trip to Deepdale to face second-tier rivals Preston North End in round three, while Sheffield United head to Millwall in another all-Championship affair.

Barnsley head to Paul Warne's Derby County in an all League One encounter, while Rotherham United face a reunion with former striker Freddie Ladapo with the Millers having been handed a third-round trip to Ipswich Town.

Wednesday have beaten Newcastle on their last three meetings in league and cup, including a 1-0 success on Tyneside in the League Cup in 2015-16.

The Owls last faced Newcastle in the FA Cup in 1980-81, when they lost 2-1 in a third-round tie and last beat the Magpies in the competition in 1965-66 - in a season when the Hillsborough outfit reached the final.