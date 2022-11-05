FA Cup: Doncaster Rovers stunned by non-league King's Lynn as York City and FC Halifax Town bow out

Substitute Gold Omotayo headed home seven minutes from time to send the Norfolk side through to the second round for the second time in three years. Doncaster struggled for any sort of attacking fluency throughout and hardly troubled the visitors’ goal.

King’s Lynn, in contrast, could have won by a much greater margin. Josh Barrett and Jordan Ponticelli both went close to breaking the deadlock in the early stages.

Cameron Hargreaves and Barrett both drew good saves from Rovers keeper Jonathan Mitchell as the visitors continue to push.

HEREFORD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: A detailed view of the Trophy prior to the FA Cup First Round match between Hereford FC and Portsmouth FC at Edgar Street Athletic Ground on November 04, 2022 in Hereford, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers came to life after the hour mark, with George Miller twice going close and Kyle Hurst striking the crossbar. But Omotayo struck on 83 minutes when he headed home from a long throw.

Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain – brother of Liverpool midfielder Alex – almost doubled the advantage moments later but fired wide. And King’s Lynn held on under late bombardment for a memorable win.

Elsewhere, League One side Shrewsbury proved just too strong for plucky National League outfit York City as the hosts won 2-1 in the FA Cup first round.

There are 45 places between these two in the pyramid, but the Minstermen did have their moments in an entertaining tie. The Shrews struck early when Jordan Shipley tapped home from close range as he darted in to meet Tom Bayliss’s cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Schofield, manager of Doncaster Rovers. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Rekeil Pyke almost doubled the lead soon after, but he was thwarted by a fine stop from goalkeeper Ethan Ross. Pyke then headed inches off target as he rose superbly to meet Shipley’s pinpoint cross.

The hosts doubled their lead from the penalty spot in first-half added time. Luke Leahy made no mistake after Tom Flanagan was brought down by Manny Duku. There was still time for Duku to head home to halve the deficit before the break.

The hosts started the second half on top, with Pyke again going close and Crystal Palace loanee Rob Street was then thwarted by a terrific stop from Ross. At the other end, Duku headed just over the top from Michael Duckworth’s tidy cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rakish Bingham struck the second-half winner to send Ebbsfleet United into the second round of the FA Cup for the first time in 10 years after a 2-1 win over 10-man FC Halifax Town.

Bingham decided it after the sides had gone in level at the break, with Jamie Cooke cancelling out Toby Edser’s opener for Ebbsfleet. It might have been a different story had Jack Senior not been sent off after 56 minutes, but that helped swing the momentum of the tie firmly in Ebbsfleet’s favour.

The hosts went ahead when the excellent Edser’s cross from the left drifted through the six-yard box and could not be cleared at the back post by Senior. Cooke then sprinkled some FA Cup magic on the contest when he let fly from 25 yards and his shot swerved into the net, leaving Mark Cousins motionless.