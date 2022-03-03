FA Cup draw: Middlesbrough draw Premier League opposition as big tie awaits Huddersfield Town if they beat Nottingham Forest

Middlesbrough will be targeting a third giant killing in this season's FA Cup after being drawn to face Chelsea in the quarter finals.

By Ben McKenna
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 8:46 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 8:48 pm
FA CUP: The quarter final draw has been made. Picture: Getty Images.

Boro followed up their fourth-round penalty shoot-out win over Manchester United at Old Trafford by beating Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round on Tuesday night.

Chelsea edged past Luton Town on Wednesday night and squeezed past Plymouth Argyle in the previous round.

Liverpool await Huddersfield Town if they can get the better of Nottingham Forest on Monday night with the winners of the all-Championship tie to host Jurgen Klopp's side in the last eight.

Manchester City have been handed a tough draw as they visit Premier League outfit Southampton while Crystal Palace will play the winner of Everton v Boreham Wood.

Ties will be played over the weekend of March 19/20.

