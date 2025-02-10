FA Cup fifth round draw as last remaining Yorkshire side learn their potential prize

Millwall await the winners of tonight's FA Cup tie between Doncaster Rovers and Crystal Palace.

As things stand, the South Yorkshire side are the last White Rose team in the competition, ahead of their fourth-round home tie against another team from south London.

Millwall knocked Leeds United out of round four, 2-0, on Saturday.

Plymouth Argyle's reward for knocking out Liverpool is a trip to Manchester City.

LAST MEN STANDING: Doncaster Rovers are Yorkshire's last FA Cup representatives in 2024-25. (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Holders Manchester United are at home to Fulham.

The games will take place on the first weekend in March.