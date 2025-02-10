FA Cup fifth round draw as last remaining Yorkshire side learn their potential prize

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 10th Feb 2025, 19:31 BST
Millwall await the winners of tonight's FA Cup tie between Doncaster Rovers and Crystal Palace.

As things stand, the South Yorkshire side are the last White Rose team in the competition, ahead of their fourth-round home tie against another team from south London.

Millwall knocked Leeds United out of round four, 2-0, on Saturday.

Plymouth Argyle's reward for knocking out Liverpool is a trip to Manchester City.

LAST MEN STANDING: Doncaster Rovers are Yorkshire's last FA Cup representatives in 2024-25. (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)placeholder image
LAST MEN STANDING: Doncaster Rovers are Yorkshire's last FA Cup representatives in 2024-25. (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Holders Manchester United are at home to Fulham.

The games will take place on the first weekend in March.

DRAW IN FULL: Exeter City or Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town; Manchester City v Plymouth Argyle; Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers; Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion; Manchester United vs Fulham; Doncaster Rovers or Crystal Palace v Millwall; Aston Villa v Cardiff City; Preston North End v Burnley.

