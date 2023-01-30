SHEFFIELD UNITED face the enticing prospect of a home tie against Premier League Tottenham Hotspur – if they can get past Wrexham and reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.

John Egan scored a late equaliser as the Blades denied Wrexham a direct route into the next round on Sunday, and the pair will have to face each other again at Bramall Lane.

Leeds United – who overcame hosts Accrington Stanley at the weekend, will travel to either Fulham or Sunderland after the teams could not be separated in an entertaining 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, will travel to either Ipswich Town or Burnley should they get the better of Fleetwood Town.

BIG GAME HUNTING: Wrexham or Sheffield United have been handed the chance of a home tie against Premier League Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Elsewhere, Manchester City will travel to Bristol City for their fifth-round clash, with the sides having not played each other since the Carabao Cup semi-finals in 2018.

On that occasion, Pep Guardiola’s men were triumphant, and they are among the favourites for this year’s FA Cup, having last lifted the trophy in the 2018-19 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United could have an all-Premier League clash, but will have to wait to find out their opponents, with Derby and West Ham playing on Monday.

Stoke host Brighton, who knocked out holders Liverpool with a late winner on Sunday, Leicester welcome either Blackburn or Birmingham, while Southampton play the winner of the replay between Luton Town and Grimsby Town.