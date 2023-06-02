Fans of Manchester United and Manchester City have been advised to use different motorways on their journeys to Wembley Stadium for the FA Cup final.

The two clubs are set to do battle at the home of football tomorrow (June 3). However, there is travel disruption expected as another train strike has been planned for the day of the match.

To minimise congestion, Transport for Greater Manchester have advised Manchester City supporters to travel to Wembley via M62 and M1; M6 and M1; or M6, M6 Toll and M1. Fans of Manchester United have been advised to travel on the M6, M42 and M40. These journeys are of near-identical distances.

There have also been suggestions made regarding service stations, with Manchester City fans asked to use Lymm, Sandbach, Stafford, Norton Canes, Corley, Rugby, Watford Gap, Northampton, Newport Pagnell, Toddington and London Gateway.

The two clubs are set to do battle at the home of football. Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Manchester United supporters have been asked to use Knutsford, Keele, Hilton Park, Warwick, Cherwell Valley, Oxford and Beaconsfield. However, this guidance will not be officially enforced.

Supporters have been advised not to travel by National Rail and have been warned traditional routes on the road network will likely be busier than normal. To aid fans, the FA have provided 60 coaches for both clubs to help people get to Wembley and back.