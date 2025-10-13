FA Cup first-round draw: Yorkshire derby details with Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers to hit the road
The full draw took place on Monday evening, with the other fifth-tier White Rose side in the draw alongside York in FC Halifax Town also pitted against League One opposition.
The Shaymen, who have reached round one for the first time in three seasons, will play host to Exeter City.
Huddersfield Town will make the short trip to League One rivals Bolton Wanderers, who visit the Accu Stadium for a League One encounter on Thursday, with the Roses rivals to meet twice in the space of just over a fortnight.
Meanwhile, Yorkshire’s highest-ranked side in round one in Bradford City have been handed a long trip to face League Two strugglers Cheltenham Town.
It is the ninth time on the trot that City have received an away draw in a cup/Trophy competition.
Another third-tier side who will hit the road are Doncaster Rovers, who visit League Two outfit Crewe Alexandra, who they met in the 2023-24 play-offs over two legs.
Rotherham United host Swindon Town, while Harrogate Town, who equalled their best-ever run in the competition last season in reaching the third round, go to Mansfield Town.
First-round ties will be played around the weekend of Saturday, November 1.
Winners will receive £45,000 in prize money with £15,000 for the beaten team.
There are no replays from the first-round stage of the competition onwards.