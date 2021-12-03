FA Cup: How much Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers, Harrogate Town and Halifax Town can make in second round

Rotherham United kick off the action for the sides from the White Rose County as they host Stockport County on Friday night.

On Saturday, Doncaster Rovers host Mansfield Town while Harrogate Town face a long trip to Portsmouth.

FC Halifax Town travel to Kidderminster Harriers on Sunday, aiming to reach the third round for the first time in 33 years.

FA CUP: Yorkshire sides will pocket £34,000 if they progress into the third round. Picture: Getty Images.

A total of £34,000 of prize money is available to the 20 clubs who reach the third round. Championship and Premier League clubs enter the competition at that stage.