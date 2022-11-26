Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Harrogate Town successfully came through the first round with 20 teams aiming to book their place in round three when the 44 teams from the English second tier and top flight enter.
The Yorkshire trio earned £41,000 from winning their first FA Cup ties of the season and another £67,000 will bolster their coffers if they win their fixtures on Saturday afternoon.
Sheffield Wednesday, who beat Morecambe in round one, welcome Mansfield Town to Hillsborough. The Stags, of League Two, knocked Sunderland out of the competition in 2020 and 2021.
Barnsley take on Crewe Alexandra at Oakwell. The sides last met in this competition as the Tykes recorded a 3-1 win at Gresty Road in January of 2020.
Harrogate Town, who knocked Yorkshire rivals Bradford City out, have an all-League Two affair against Hartlepool United. Simon Weaver’s side reached the third round for the first time last season before losing to Championship Luton.
FA Cup Prize Money
First round winners – £41,000
Second round winners – £67,000
Third round winners – £105,000
Fourth round winners – £120,000
Fifth round winners – £225,000
Quarter-final winners – £450,000
Semi-final winners – £1,000,000
Semi-final losers – £500,000
Final runners-up – £1,000,000
Final winners – £2,000,000