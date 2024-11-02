A number of Yorkshire clubs were among those in action in the FA Cup first round proper.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is a round-up of the day’s action.

Seventh-tier Kettering Town came from behind to knock local rivals Northampton Town out of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win after extra-time at Sixfields.

Harborough had earlier won 4-1 at National League South side Tonbridge Angels to reach the FA Cup second round for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was, though, heartbreak for eighth-tier Hednesford, who were beaten 5-4 on penalties after Gainsborough Trinity had fought back to force extra time.

Playing in the Northern Premier League Division One West, Hednesford were the lowest-ranked team left in the competition – and saw manager Steve King leave the club earlier this week following a breakdown in the relationship with the board.

The Pitmen had looked in control after an early strike from Manny Duku was followed up with goals from Omar Holness and Dominic McHale.

The FA Cup first round proper has served up plenty of action. | JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Northern Premier League Trinity, though, produced a stunning comeback with a late brace from Declan Howe before Will Lancaster made it 3-3 in stoppage time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McHale put Hednesford back in front during extra time, but Javelle Clarke levelled things up again at 4-4 – sending the tie to penalties. Both teams saw efforts missed or saved before Jordan Helliwell slotted in the decisive 19th spot-kick to put Trinity through.

National League Wealdstone also pulled off an upset with a 1-0 win at Grimsby after a late goal from Alex Reid, while Oldham came from behind to win 2-1 at League Two Tranmere.

Dion Pereira’s second-half penalty saw National League Dagenham win 1-0 at Crewe.

Maidstone had reached the fifth round last season, but hopes of another memorable FA Cup run for George Elokobi’s side ended with a 3-0 defeat at Solihull Moors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Grigg scored twice as Chesterfield beat Isthmian League Premier side Horsham 3-0 win at the SMH Group Stadium.

National League North Rushall Olympic finished with 10 men as they were beaten 2-0 at home by Accrington.

Burton beat sixth tier Scarborough 1-0, while Morecambe won 2-0 at National League South Worthing and National League leaders York lost 3-2 at Wycombe.

Stoppage-time goals from Corey Whitely and Levi Amantchi saw Bromley snatch a dramatic 4-3 win over National League Rochdale at Spotland – where the home side had fought back from going 2-0 down inside three minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Magennis scored a hat-trick – including two second-half penalties – as Exeter beat Barnet 5-3.

Joel Colwill grabbed a brace as League Two Cheltenham won 3-1 at Rotherham, while Woking were beaten 1-0 by League One strugglers Cambridge.

Bradford City came from behind to beat National League Aldershot 3-1, while Matthew Lund’s goals gave Salford a 2-1 win over League One strugglers Shrewsbury.

Sonny Carey scored twice as Blackpool won 2-0 at Gillingham, with manager Steve Bruce back in the dugout following the death of his four-month old grandson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ricky Jade-Jones struck twice late on as Peterborough fought back to win 4-2 at Newport – who had been 2-0 up inside the opening seven minutes.

Jamie Jellis scored in stoppage time to give Walsall a 2-1 win over League One Bolton.

League Two leaders Port Vale were beaten 3-1 at home by Barnsley and Reading saw off Fleetwood 2-0, while Doncaster won 1-0 at Barrow.

League One Stevenage survived a scare to edge past Northern Premier League outfit Guiseley 5-4 on penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper Jonny Maxted was the hero for National League North Brackley as he saved two spot-kicks in their 5-4 penalty shoot-out win over Braintree.

Bristol Rovers needed extra time to see off National League South Weston-Super-Mare 3-1 at the Memorial Stadium, while Stockport edged past Forest Green 2-1 after extra time at Edgeley Park and Crawley came from behind to avoid an upset and win 2-1 at Maidenhead.

Gassan Ahadme scored in added time at the end of extra time as Charlton snatched a dramatic 4-3 win at Southend – having looked in control when 2-0 up at half-time.