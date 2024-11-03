BRADFORD City have been handed a reunion with former manager Derek Adams in the second round of the FA Cup following Sunday night’s draw.

City will head over to Lancashire for a round two tie against Adams’ Morecambe on the final weekend of November, having drawn 1-1 in the league fixture there in October 1, with Jack Shepherd scoring a late leveller for the Bantams.

Meanwhile, Harrogate Town – who booked their place in the hat following a shock 1-0 victory over Wrexham on Sunday afternoon, thanks to a 24th-minute strike from Jack Muldoon – have again been handed home comforts against Northern League outfit Gainsborough Trinity, managed by ex-York City chief Russ Wilcox.

Barnsley will entertain Bristol Rovers, led by former Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor, while Doncaster Rovers face a banana skin tie at Southern League outfit Kettering Town, who stunned neighbours Northampton Town in a first-round shock at the weekend.

The draw for the second round of the FA Cup - including Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town - was made on Sunday evening. Picture: Getty.

Intriguing ties not involving Yorkshire sides sees Steve Bruce’s Blackpool host one of his former clubs in Birmingham City, while a Staffordshire derby sees Burton entertain Tamworth, who knocked out Huddersfield Town on Friday night.

Just one tie remains from the first round and 40 ties in all, with Chesham United and Lincoln City fighting it out for the final place in the second round on Monday night.

Bradford saw off Aldershot 3-1 on Saturday, courtesy of strikes from Vadaine Oliver, Calum Kavanagh and an own goal, while Barnsley triumphed by the same margin at Darrell Clarke’s former club Port Vale, with Marc Roberts, Davis Keillor-Dunn and Adam Phillips (pen) on target.