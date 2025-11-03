Yorkshire's only two representatives in the second round of the FA Cup have been handed away draws.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

League One Doncaster Rovers have been drawn against lower-division opponents but it threatens to be a tough game for them, and one that despite not being the most glamorous tie of the round, could be one of the most attractive.

Grant McCann's side, who won for only the second time in 10 matches at Crewe Alexandra in Saturday's first-round tie, have been handed the short trip to Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Coleman's side beat them home and away last season, by three-goal margins. The Spireites won 5-2 at home and 3-0 in South Yorkshire.

Barnsley will play at Peterborough United, who last week appointed Luke Williams as their manager after a tough start to the season. Posh sacked Darren Ferguson with the team bottom of League One after 13 matches.

Barnsley are 11th, and like Doncaster, the cup helped them to get back on track at the weekend. They knocked out Conference side York City at home to record only their second win in nine matches.

The second round ties will be played to a conclusion on the first week of December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clubs from the top divisions enter the competition at the third round stage in January.

LATE WINNER: Marc Roberts# stoppage-time goal against York City booked Barnsley's place in the second round (Image: Tony Johnson)