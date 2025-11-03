FA Cup second-round draw: Who will Barnsley FC and Doncaster Rovers play?
League One Doncaster Rovers have been drawn against lower-division opponents but it threatens to be a tough game for them, and one that despite not being the most glamorous tie of the round, could be one of the most attractive.
Grant McCann's side, who won for only the second time in 10 matches at Crewe Alexandra in Saturday's first-round tie, have been handed the short trip to Chesterfield.
John Coleman's side beat them home and away last season, by three-goal margins. The Spireites won 5-2 at home and 3-0 in South Yorkshire.
Barnsley will play at Peterborough United, who last week appointed Luke Williams as their manager after a tough start to the season. Posh sacked Darren Ferguson with the team bottom of League One after 13 matches.
Barnsley are 11th, and like Doncaster, the cup helped them to get back on track at the weekend. They knocked out Conference side York City at home to record only their second win in nine matches.
The second round ties will be played to a conclusion on the first week of December.
Clubs from the top divisions enter the competition at the third round stage in January.
DRAW: Chesterfield v Doncaster Rovers; Port Vale v Bristol Rovers; Exeter City v Wycombe Wanderers; Cheltenham Town v Buxton; Blackpool v Carlisle United; Gateshead v Walsall; Stockport County v Cambridge United; Brackley Town v Burton Albion; Salford City v Tamworth or Leyton Orient; Accrington Stanley v Mansfield Town; Wigan Athletic v Barrow; Fleetwood Town v Luton Town; Boreham Wood v Newport County; Milton Keyne Dons v Oldham Athletic; Chelmsford City v Weston-super-Mare; Peterborough United v Barnsley; Sutton United v Shrewsbury Town; Swindon Town v Bolton Wanderers; Slough Town v Macclesfield; Grimsby Town v Wealdstone.