FA Cup: When is first round draw as FC Halifax Town and York City enjoy away progression

FC Halifax Town reached the first round of the FA Cup after a comfortable 3-1 win at Southport.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Simms' goal briefly had Southport level after Will Harris' early opener, but another goal by Harris and one from Josh Hmami saw Halifax into the next round.

The Shaymen have now won six games in a row for the first time since October 2016, and look like they could finally mount a serious assault on the FA Cup, with a bit of luck in the draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After recent cup defeats to Kidderminster, Marine, South Shields, Ebbslfeet, Southport, Matlock and Basford United, this was a very refreshing change.

The FA Cup (Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Town got off to the perfect start,when Cappello's cross after a brilliant run down the left was met by Hmami's header, and after that hit the bar, Harris was left with an easy finish.

It was all going according to plan, again, all too rare in this competition, but the old FA Cup uncertainties resurfaced when Arthur Gnahoua's shot from the right of the box was turned in from close range by Simms.

This looked a different Town side to the timid and tame ones that have bowed out prematurely too often though, and it seemed only a matter of time until their lead was restored.

York City also go through

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Newby hit a brace as York City also advanced in the FA Cup, beating Rochdale 2-1 at Spotlands.

He gave City the lead with a superb volley from the edge of the penalty area in the 55th minute.

The hosts levelled the game up with 18 to play. Mani Dieseruvwe with a shot from the near post, squeezing the ball past Harrison Male and into the net.

But up popped Newby again in the dying moments to squirm a shot through the home goalkeeper.

So when is the draw

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FA Cup first round draw takes place at 6.40pm on Monday evening, when Barnsley, Bradford, Huddersfield, Rotherham and Harrogate enter the fray.