FA Cup: When is the second round draw? Time, how to watch and ball numbers for Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Harrogate Town and Portsmouth
The draw for the second round of the FA Cup will be made on Monday evening with three Yorkshire sides safely through after victories in their respective first-round ties.
Josh Windass’ fifth goal of the season and Alex Mighten’s first in Sheffield Wednesday colours secured a comfortable triumph for the Owls over Morecambe at Hillsborough on Friday.
Bradford City were dumped out by Yorkshire rivals Harrogate Town on Saturday afternoon at Valley Parade while Barnsley advanced with a 2-1 win at League One rivals Bolton Wanderers.
Doncaster Rovers, FC Halifax Town and York City were all knocked out of the competition on Saturday. Rovers were stunned by non-league King’s Lynn Town as York and Halifax lost at Shrewsbury Town and Ebbsfleet United respectively.
A total of 40 teams will compete in the second round before Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition in round three. Second-round ties will be played between November 25-27.
The draw will be broadcast on BBC Two from 7pm before the final tie of the round – Bracknell Town v Ipswich Town – is broadcast on ITV 4 from 7.45pm. The draw will also be streamed on the FA Cup’s official social media channels.
Key ball numbers
2. Barnsley
17. Sheffield Wednesday
29. Harrogate Town
Remaining ball numbers
1. Forest Green Rovers
3. Boreham Wood
4. Curzon Ashton or Cambridge United
5. Dagenham & Redbridge
6. Accrington Stanley
7. Solihull Moors or Hartlepool United
8. AFC Fylde or Gillingham
9. Peterborough United or Salford City
10. Farnborough
11. Grimsby Town
12. Milton Keynes Dons
13. Ebbsfleet United
14. Carlisle United AFC
15. Bracknell Town or Ipswich Town
16. Chippenham Town
18. Portsmouth
19. Shrewsbury Town
20. Buxton
21. Charlton Athletic
22. Weymouth or AFC Wimbledon
23. Newport County AFC
24. Stockport County
26. Stevenage
27. Fleetwood Town
28. Burton Albion
30. Exeter City
31. Torquay United or Derby County
32. Bristol Rovers
33. Walsall
34. Wrexham AFC
35. Crewe Alexandra
36. Barnet or Chelmsford City
37. Woking or Oxford United
38. Chesterfield
39. Cheltenham Town or Alvechurch40. Mansfield Town