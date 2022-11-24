Clubs from the Premier League - including Leeds United - and the Championship, whose White Rose contingent are Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United and Sheffield United, join the 2022-23 competition at this stage.
Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday - who entertain Crewe Alexandra and Mansfield Town respectively in the second round on Saturday - and Harrogate Town, who visit Hartlepool United also on Saturday, will be aiming to join them and be among 64 sides in the draw.
It will be made at Anfield between 7 and 7.30pm on Monday evening and will be screened live on BBC Two. It will also be shown live on the FA's official Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts.
The third round proper will take place across the weekend of Saturday, January 7, with winning clubs collecting £105,000 from the competition prize fund.Ball numbers ahead of Monday's draw.1. Bournemouth2. Arsenal3. Aston Villa4. Birmingham City5. Blackburn Rovers6. Blackpool7. Brentford8. Brighton9. Bristol City10. Burnley11. Cardiff City12. Chelsea13. Coventry City14. Crystal Palace15. Everton16. Fulham17. Huddersfield Town18. Hull City19. Leeds United20. Leicester City21. Liverpool22. Luton Town23. Manchester City24. Manchester United25. Middlesbrough26. Millwall27. Newcastle United28. Norwich City29. Nottingham Forest30. Preston North End31. QPR32. Reading33. Rotherham United34. Sheffield United35. Southampton36. Stoke City37. Sunderland38. Swansea City39. Tottenham Hotspur40. Watford41. WBA42. West Ham United43. Wigan Athletic44. Wolves45. Cambridge United/Grimsby46. Wrexham/Farnborough47. Accrington Stanley/Barnet48. Ebbsfleet/Fleetwood Town49. Ipswich Town/Buxton50. Barnsley/Crewe Alexandra51. Forest Green/Alvechurch52. Portsmouth/MK Dons53. Shrewsbury Town/Peterborough United54. Hartlepool United/Harrogate Town55. King’s Lynn/Stevenage56. Charlton Athletic/Stockport County57. Bristol Rovers/Boreham Wood58. Dagenham & Redbridge/Gillingham59. Oxford United/Exeter City60. Sheffield Wednesday/Mansfield Town61. AFC Wimbledon/Chesterfield62. Burton Albion/Chippenham63. Walsall/Carlisle United64. Newport County/Derby County