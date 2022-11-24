THE DRAW for the third round of the Emirates FA Cup will take place on Monday, November 28 - with six Yorkshire clubs confirmed in the draw and another three competing to be in there.

Clubs from the Premier League - including Leeds United - and the Championship, whose White Rose contingent are Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United and Sheffield United, join the 2022-23 competition at this stage.

Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday - who entertain Crewe Alexandra and Mansfield Town respectively in the second round on Saturday - and Harrogate Town, who visit Hartlepool United also on Saturday, will be aiming to join them and be among 64 sides in the draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be made at Anfield between 7 and 7.30pm on Monday evening and will be screened live on BBC Two. It will also be shown live on the FA's official Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts.

FA CUP DRAW: The third round draw will take place on Monday night. Picture: Getty Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad