Fan power boosting York City's turbo-charged start to National League campaign - as Minstermen strive for EFL return

WHAT a difference a year makes for York City.

Rewind the clock 12 months and the Minstermen were hovering just above the National League relegation zone after a 4-0 loss at Chesterfield.

In the here and now, City are riding high in second spot - whisper it gently, but the good times might be returning.

A crowd of over 6,000 at the LNER Community Stadium for Tuesday’s 3-1 fine victory over high-flying Barnet is statistical evidence of that fact, with Adam Hinshelwood’s side following up their 4-0 weekend home win over Ebbsfleet with another statement to knock the Bees off top spot.

York City manager Adam Hinshelwood. Picture courtesy of Mike Gunn.

Hinshelwood, whose side won for the seventh time in an unbeaten 10-match league sequence, said: "I was really pleased. With the last two performances, there’s been seven goals and big crowds here. Giving them something to cheer is really important to us.

"We are a one-city club and if we can get this city pulling with us, it can have a real impact. I don’t think there’s any coincidence that five out of the seven goals have been scored down the end where our (main bulk of) fans are.

"We want the other end starting to get full now and that’s our challenge as a club. It would be great to get both ends of the ground to have City fans behind it."

York did it the hard way after Bailey Hobson put Barnet ahead, but Marvin Armstrong levelled in first-half stoppage time before quick-fire goals in the final quarter from Alex Hunt and Ollie Pearce.