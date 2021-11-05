At the top it’s West Ham vs Liverpool, in mid-table Everton host Spurs and in the bottom half Brentford host Norwich in what was a Championship-level game last season.

There’s also a Manchester derby to look forward to but it’s Southampton and Aston Villa who kick-off the gameweek on Friday night - making this week’s transfer deadline tonight at 6.30pm.

Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. (Picture: PA)

Captain Picks

Mo Salah and the usual bunch are captainable every week so this time we take a look at those who may be going under the radar.

Phil Foden (£8.2m) vs Man United (A)

Man City’s home loss to Crystal Palace and Man United’s away win at Tottenham were unexpected results that threw form out of the window as Man City were unable to convert their eleven chances and Man United managed to keep a rare clean sheet. If normal service resumes, it could be Phil Foden who makes the breakthrough as no Man City player has had more shots, shots on target or had more penalty area touches than the local lad over the last four gameweeks.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (Picture: PA)

Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) vs Burnley (H)

Having returned in every game he’s played in, a home game vs Burnley provides a great opportunity for Chilwell to build on his 43 points over his last four games. No team has conceded fewer home goals than Chelsea and only three teams have taken fewer shots away from home than Burnley this season. Continuing his impressive form could earn Chilwell a spot in the England starting line-up.

Emile Smith-Rowe (£5.6m) vs Watford (H)

Similar to Foden at Man City, Smith-Rowe is Arsenal’s leading attacker over the last four gameweeks and faces a defensively poor side. No Gunner has taken more shots or created more chances combined than him and only Aston Villa have conceded more shots than Watford over the last four gameweeks.

Who's Hot: Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe (Picture: PA)

Who’s Hot?

Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace, £5.7m)

Unbeaten in five games, Crystal Palace finished their tough fixture run with an away Man City win. They now face Wolves, Burnley, Aston Villa and Leeds over their next four games so will be expected to press on. With seven goal involvements in nine games, Gallagher continues to lead the Crystal Palace charts for shots taken and chances created.

Youri Tielemans (Leicester, £6.5m)

Youri’s two goals in three games have made him Leicester’s top scoring player behind Jamie Vardy. The Belgian has played every minute of the season and takes on Leeds, Watford and Southampton over his net four games.

Marcus Rashford (Man United, £9.4m)

Since recovering from injury in gameweek eight, Marcus Rashford has scored twice in 105 minutes. Although he’s only started one league game this season, his runs beyond Ronaldo look threatening enough to warrant a start vs Man City, especially since Sancho, Martial and Lingard continue to struggle.

Who’s Not?

Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle, £6.8m)

In what could be Howe’s first game in charge of the Magpies, Newcastle travel to Eddie’s native Southern coast in desperate need for a result. They remain winless and Saint-Maximin’s five games without a goal hasn’t helped. Callum Wilson has had more shots in the box and Matt Ritchie has created more chances than the Frenchamn in recent weeks in case you’re tempted to back Newcastle elsewhere.

Said Benrahma (West Ham, £6.5m)

Despite a Thursday night brace in Belgium, Benrahma has only managed one assist over his last five games - a straight-forward pass to Declan Rice for a 30-yard screamer. Rice, Bowen and Fornals have stepped up in his absence and have nine goal contributions between them since Benrahma’s last goal.

Ones to Watch (<5% ownership)

Ben Johnson (West Ham, £3.9m, 3.5%)

Johnson is the joint-cheapest player in the game but has returned with unrivalled returns in recent weeks. He has started each of West Ham’s last three games and gathered two clean sheets and one goal in this timeframe. Points may be hard to come by against Liverpool this week but considering West Ham’s form, anything is possible.

Leandro Trossard (Brighton, £6.4m, 1.6%)