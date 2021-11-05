Luke Ayling, Patrick Bamford and Robin Koch missing again for Leeds United, doubts over Junior Firpo and Jamie Shackleton

Marcelo Bielsa says Leeds United will again be without Luke Ayling, Patrick Bamford and Robin Koch for Sunday's Premier League visit of Leicester City, and whether Junior Firpo and Jamie Shackleton will also miss out is still to be decided.

By Stuart Rayner
Friday, 5th November 2021, 9:47 am
Updated Friday, 5th November 2021, 1:10 pm

Ayling and Bamford picked up injuries at Newcastle United in mid-September, and although Bielsa is always very cagey about putting timescales on the return of his players, there had been an expectation they might be back by now.

Marcelo Bielsa's verdict on Leeds United's 'deserved win' over Norwich City

Koch has not played since the opening day of the season and, like Ayling, has had minor surgery.

INJURY: Patrick Bamford's ankle injury is treated on the pitch at Newcastle United

How much Leeds are missing Bamford was perhaps highlighted by the fact four different players were used at centre-forward over the course of last week's 2-1 win at Norwich City.

"It's (still) a problem in his ankle and the time of his diagnostic has not been fulfilled yet," said Bielsa. "It's not a simple injury and because of the disappearance of the pain or the tolerance of the pain, you can't give an exact prognosis.

"When I say it's subject to his evolution it should not be interpreted as me not giving all the information I possess because with injuries like this a prognosis about when he will be available can't be given exactly."

Bielsa said he will "have a clearer vision" about the availability of Firpo and Shackleton - his first-choice full-backs in the absence of Ayling - in the hours leading up to the game.

Should both fail to make it, there is a good chance Cody Drameh could make his full Premier League debut after being involved in the last two matches. Asked if he felt the young right-back was ready for that, Bielsa replied: "We need more data than we already possess to make a definitive answer."

