Ayling and Bamford picked up injuries at Newcastle United in mid-September, and although Bielsa is always very cagey about putting timescales on the return of his players, there had been an expectation they might be back by now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Koch has not played since the opening day of the season and, like Ayling, has had minor surgery.

INJURY: Patrick Bamford's ankle injury is treated on the pitch at Newcastle United

How much Leeds are missing Bamford was perhaps highlighted by the fact four different players were used at centre-forward over the course of last week's 2-1 win at Norwich City.

"It's (still) a problem in his ankle and the time of his diagnostic has not been fulfilled yet," said Bielsa. "It's not a simple injury and because of the disappearance of the pain or the tolerance of the pain, you can't give an exact prognosis.

"When I say it's subject to his evolution it should not be interpreted as me not giving all the information I possess because with injuries like this a prognosis about when he will be available can't be given exactly."

Bielsa said he will "have a clearer vision" about the availability of Firpo and Shackleton - his first-choice full-backs in the absence of Ayling - in the hours leading up to the game.