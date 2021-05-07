Fantasy Premier League: Gameweek 35 Preview - triple gameweek for Manchester United and which Leeds United player should you drop?

The majority of them have two but Man United have three! The Red Devils will play on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, ensuring that each team has played the same amount of games by the time fans are allowed back into the grounds.

It’s another Friday at 6.30pm transfer deadline as Leicester host Newcastle tonight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Follow the in-house Yorkshire Post Fantasy Football expert John Mount (@Gameweek38) on Twitter for more FPL hints and tips.

Differential - Manchester United's Edinson Cavani (Picture; PA)

Captain Picks

Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) vs Aston Villa (A), Leicester (H) & Liverpool (H)

Man United’s triple gameweek brings three bites at the cherry and three chances for Fernandes to extend his lead as the game’s top point scorer. Although he has only one assist across his last five league games, his 29 goal involvements this season highlights his pedigree. Man United’s quick turnaround of games suggests that Solskjaer will rotate his squad but Fernandes has played more minutes than any other Man United attacker this season so his spot in the team is expected to be safe.

Mo Salah (£12.7m) vs Southampton (H) & Man United (A)

Who's Hot - Southampton's James Ward-Prowse (Picture: PA)

With three goals across his last five league games, Salah trumps Fernandes’ recent form and is expected to be fresher than the Portuguese midfielder across Liverpool’s double gameweek. Salah will have had two weeks to rest before facing Southampton and when the teams meet on Thursday, Liverpool will have had five days to recover compared to Man United’s two. Liverpool’s Champions League qualification is hanging by a thread so nothing less than two wins this week will do.

Differential

Edinson Cavani (£7.9m) vs Aston Villa (A), Leicester (H) & Liverpool (H)

In a rich vein of form, Cavani has scored six goals and assisted three times across his last five games in all competitions. The majority of these came in the Europa League where Man United demolished Roma but the fact that he’s putting in these performances against respectable opposition should be taken seriously. If he can bring his form over to the Premier League for the triple gameweek, he’ll prove to be great value for money.

Who's Hot - Leicester City's Jonny Evans (Picture: PA)

The Form Guide - Who’s Hot?

Jonny Evans (Leicester, £5.6m)

Recommended in last week’s article, Evans rewarded owners with a goal, two bonus and ten points as his goal secured Leicester a draw away at Southampton. Against Newcastle and a potentially tired Man United, Evans has the chance to add to his hot streak as the Foxes have conceded the fewest shots in the league over the last four gameweeks (17) by tightening up their defence.

James Ward-Prowse (Southampton, £5.8m)

Who's Not - Patrick Bamford (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Having played every minute of the season so far and with fourteen goal involvements to show for it, Ward-Prowse has gone under the radar in making his way to being the sixth highest scoring midfielder in the game. On set-pieces and penalties, JWP faces Liverpool and Crystal Palace before hosting Fulham and Leeds thereafter. If he performs well over this relatively comfortable fixture run, he could provide the end of season boost your team needs.

Mason Greenwood (Man United, £7.2m)

Four goals and one assist in his last four games, being Man United’s cheapest attacker and having a triple gameweek are three reasons why over 200,000 fantasy managers have brought Greenwood in this week. Over the last four gameweeks, the Yorkshireman has taken more shots and had more chances from open play than any other Man United player.

The Form Guide - Who’s Not?

Patrick Bamford (Leeds, £6.4m)

It seems like every time we’ve written Leeds off this season, they’ve taken it personally and proved us wrong! Dallas made our ‘Who’s Not?’ list before his 17-point haul vs Man City and we wrote Bamford off after going four games without a goal only to score once and assist twice away at Leicester! Bamford has now gone five games without a goal and faces an in-form Tottenham team who still have hopes of a top four finish. With Leeds’ season effectively over, now seems like a wise time to move Bamford on.

Ilkay Gundogan (Man City, £5.6m)

Pep Guardiola has prioritised Gundogan’s playtime to the Champions League in recent weeks, seeing the German start only one of Man City’s last five league games. Even if he starts in Saturday’s game against Chelsea, it’s likely to be a cagey affair as both teams size each other up ahead of their upcoming Champions League final.

Ones to Watch (Less than 5% ownership)

Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace, £4.8m, 3.7%)

Facing Sheffield United, Southampton and Aston Villa over the next two gameweeks, Crystal Palace assets are going under the radar. Guaita has kept clean sheets against two of these teams already this season and is one of the cheapest starting goalkeepers in the game.

Kai Havertz (Chelsea, £8.3m, 4.0%)

Over the last four gameweeks, no Chelsea player has had more shots in the box or shots on target than the German, and with three goals and one assist over his last three league games, Havertz’ surprisingly low ownership could make him a fantastic differential.

Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton, £6.9m, 3.2%)

Behind Calvert-Lewin, Sigurdsson is Everton’s top scoring fantasy player, even though his game time has been sporadic. Everton have lost only one of their last twelve away games which bodes well for their trips to West Ham and Aston Villa this week.

The Explainer

Transfers

After picking your initial squad, you receive 1 free transfer each Gameweek. Each additional transfer you make in the same Gameweek will deduct 4 points from your score.

If you do not use your free transfer, you are able to make an additional free transfer the following Gameweek. If you do not use this saved free transfer in the following Gameweek, it will be carried over until you do. You can never have more than 1 saved transfer.

For example, since you get 1 free transfer per gameweek, if you make no transfers between gameweeks, you will have 2 free transfers in preparation for the next gameweek. You will incur a 4 point hit per transfer over your free transfer allowance.

Point Scoring

During the season, your fantasy football players will be allocated points based on their performance in the Premier League. Remember, every week your captain scores double points, so pick them wisely!

Points Action

1 For playing up to 60 minutes

2 For playing 60 minutes or more (excluding stoppage time)

6 For each goal scored by a goalkeeper or defender

5 For each goal scored by a midfielder

4 For each goal scored by a forward

3 For each goal assist

4 For a clean sheet by a goalkeeper or defender

1 For a clean sheet by a midfielder

1 For every 3 shot saves by a goalkeeper

5 For each penalty save

-2 For each penalty miss

1 to 3 Bonus points for the best players in a match

-1 For every 2 goals conceded by a goalkeeper or defender

-1 For each yellow card

-3 For each red card

-2 For each own goal

For more information on the rules of the game, visit https://fantasy.premierleague.com/help/rules