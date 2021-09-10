Captain's pick - Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo (Picture: PA)

The Red Devils seem to have the most straight-forward game of the weekend too but Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs will also be strong favourites to gain three points this weekend.

Below, we pick out the best captain picks, discuss who’s hot, who’s not and the ones to watch. Follow @Gameweek38 on twitter for more Fantasy Footballing insight. This week’s transfer deadline on Saturday 11th September at 11am.

Captain Picks

Who's Hot: Everton's Demarai Gray celebrates scoring at Leeds (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) vs Newcastle (H)

After a 12-year absence, Ronaldo has returned to the Premier League! Arguably the best footballer of all time completed his move on transfer deadline day and has already displayed authority on the team by booting Edinson Cavani off his beloved no. 7 shirt. Ronaldo scored 36 goals in 44 games for Juventus last season and won the Capocannoniere – otherwise known as the Serie A top goalscorer award. In his last Premier League season, he managed 18 goals and six assists and with a weak opponent in Newcastle to stick his teeth into on Saturday, he has a great opportunity to pick up where he left off.

Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) vs Newcastle (H)

To fund the 1.4 million transfers in for Ronaldo this gameweek, despite being Manchester United’s talisman over the last one and a half seasons, Bruno is this week’s most sold player with over 800,000 managers giving him the chop. No Man United player has had more combined shots or created more chances (15) than Fernandes so far this season and Bruno scored and assisted in each of Man United’s wins against the Magpies last season. Ronaldo fans are selling Bruno at their peril.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore (left) (Picture: PA).

Ferran Torres (£7.1m) vs Leicester (A)

As Man City’s leading goalscorer, Ferran Torres comes into this game in a rich vein of form. The Spaniard scored in 2 of the 3 games he played for Spain over the international break and bagged a brace the last time he wore a sky blue shirt. He’s started every league game so far this season and as the team’s leading shot taker (9) and chance receiver (6), if you’re captaining a Man city player this weekend, giving Torres the armband seems to be the way to go.

Who’s Hot?

Demarai Gray (Everton, £5.6m)

Who's Not - Chelsea's Reece James (left) (Picture: PA)

Having only played 18 minutes of Premier League football last season, Gray has returned to England following his spell in the Bundesliga in fine form. Gray scored in his last two games and has a glorious run of games against Burnley, Aston Villa and Norwich to look forward to this month. No cheaper midfielder of attacker has scored more points than him so far this season.

Diogo Jota (Liverpool, £7.6m)

Roberto Firmino’s persistent hamstring injury coupled with Brazilian players’ potential ban almost certainly ensures a starting spot for Jota over Liverpool’s next few games. The Portuguese international has started the season strong by scoring twice in his first three games and has Leeds, Crystal Palace and Brentford up next.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal, £9.9m)

He’s only faced Norwich twice in his career but with four goals and one assist against them to show for it, you can rest assured that Aubameyang will be looking forward to this weekend’s game. Sitting at the bottom of the table, anything but a win for Arsenal will do.

Who’s Not?

Emiliano Martinez & Emilian Buendia (Aston Villa, £5.5m & £6.4m)

Popular Aston Villa assets, Martinez and Buendia were caught out by COVID protocols over the international break and as they were publicly reprimanded on the pitch whilst playing for Argentina. Both players will be a big miss for Villa as they travel to Chelsea this weekend but their difficult fixture schedule will only continue as they face Everton, Man United and Tottenham after.

Reece James (Chelsea, £5.6m)

Having been sent off for a handball goal-line clearance vs Liverpool last gameweek, Reece James will miss out on the Villa game through suspension. Chelsea then face Tottenham and Man City so it may be wise to wait until gameweek 7 to bring him back into your teams.

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester, £7.2m)

Still waiting for his first start of the season, Iheanacho may have to wait a while longer for his first goals of the campaign. Leicester face Man City this week who conceded the fewest goal attempts, shots on target and expected goals over the opening three gameweeks so I am expecting the Foxes attack to struggle.

Ones to Watch (<5% ownership)

Steven Bergwijn (Spurs, £6.0m, 1.3%)

Behind Son Heung-Min (who has a slight injury this week), Steven Bergwijn is Spurs’ leading shot taker (7) and chance creator (4) and has two assists in three games to his name. Up against Crystal Palace this weekend, Tottenham will be expecting to make it four wins in four games.

Adama Traore (Wolves, £6.0m, 3.0%)