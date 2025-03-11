A football ground will be protected as a community asset after successful nomination was made by fans.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds City Council agreed to include Farsley Celtic Football Ground on its list of assets of community value (ACVs). Farsley Celtic Supporters’ Club applied for the status for community facilities and the club’s main stadium the Citadel.

An ACV listing means community groups have the right to raise cash to bid for assets if they are put up for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National League North side Farsley Celtic FC have been playing home games almost 70 miles away in Buxton this season after delays installing a 4G pitch.

The ground of Farsley Celtic FC, The Citadel, has been listed as an asset of community value by Leeds City Council

John Stubbs, supporters’ club chairman, said: “We just want to safeguard it. We have 30-plus teams, including junior teams. We have a deaf team and a ladies’ team. On weekends it’s a hub for people coming in and supporting the various teams.”

A council report said the clubhouse was being used for regular social events, including as a meeting place for a local a choir and a warm space for the elderly in winter.

It said: “The club has been used by generations of families and continues to do so and to lose this would leave a large hole within the community. The club also provides structured activity for young people that helps to prevent anti-social behaviour within the local area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ACV status means that if the owner of the property decides to sell, community interest groups can ask to be treated as a potential buyer.

The owner is then prevented from selling for a six month period while the group comes up with a bid to buy the asset.