As winter approaches, the January transfer window begins to creep into conversations.

Patrick Bauer of Preston North End is among the favourites to join Barnsley in January. Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

The opportunity for a mid-season facelift is one many clubs grasp, whether it is to fix a faltering season or give a boost to a promising one.

They currently occupy seventh place, one point adrift of the play-offs but very much in the mix early on.

It remains to be seen whether new additions will be deemed necessary in January, with the season still in its relative infancy.

However, The Sports Daily has assembled a list of favourites to arrive at Oakwell when the window opens.

Patrick Bauer - 3/1

Bauer is no longer the regular fixture he once was in the Preston North End backline. He has not made a single Championship appearance this season.

Jack Simpson - 4/1

The defender is currently a free agent having left Cardiff City by mutual consent in August.

Danny Drinkwater - 5/1

The 33-year-old has been without a club since leaving Chelsea in 2022. His most recent run of regular games came during a loan spell at Reading.

James Bree - 5/1

A product of the Barnsley academy, Bree has been a bit-part player at Southampton since joining in January from Luton Town.

Filozofe Mabete - 7/1

A promising young defender, Mabete penned his first professional deal with Premier League side Wolves earlier this year.

Nicksoen Gomis - 9/1