All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2

Favourites to join Barnsley in January including Preston North End, Southampton and Wolves men

As winter approaches, the January transfer window begins to creep into conversations.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 11:10 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 11:10 BST
Patrick Bauer of Preston North End is among the favourites to join Barnsley in January. Image: Clive Mason/Getty ImagesPatrick Bauer of Preston North End is among the favourites to join Barnsley in January. Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images
Patrick Bauer of Preston North End is among the favourites to join Barnsley in January. Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

The opportunity for a mid-season facelift is one many clubs grasp, whether it is to fix a faltering season or give a boost to a promising one.

Under the tutelage of Neill Collins, Barnsley have had a mixed start to the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They currently occupy seventh place, one point adrift of the play-offs but very much in the mix early on.

Most Popular

It remains to be seen whether new additions will be deemed necessary in January, with the season still in its relative infancy.

However, The Sports Daily has assembled a list of favourites to arrive at Oakwell when the window opens.

Patrick Bauer - 3/1

Bauer is no longer the regular fixture he once was in the Preston North End backline. He has not made a single Championship appearance this season.

Jack Simpson - 4/1

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The defender is currently a free agent having left Cardiff City by mutual consent in August.

Danny Drinkwater - 5/1

The 33-year-old has been without a club since leaving Chelsea in 2022. His most recent run of regular games came during a loan spell at Reading.

James Bree - 5/1

A product of the Barnsley academy, Bree has been a bit-part player at Southampton since joining in January from Luton Town.

Filozofe Mabete - 7/1

A promising young defender, Mabete penned his first professional deal with Premier League side Wolves earlier this year.

Nicksoen Gomis - 9/1

Another young defender, Gomis is on the books of Barnsley’s South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United.

Related topics:BarnsleyWolvesSouthamptonPreston North End