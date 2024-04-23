Regardless of how Harrogate fare on the final day of the season, they have secured the highest finish in their history. A mid-table finish in League Two may not be particularly glamorous but it is another sign of the progress made by the Sulphurites in recent years.

A sixth-tier club as recently as 2018, they have successfully consolidated in the fourth tier and will be hoping to push on again next term. To do so, a summer of shrewd transfer dealings will be crucial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the summer window approaching, here are the Techopedia favourites to join Harrogate in the summer.

James Henry represents Oxford United and is among the favourites to join Harrogate Town in the summer. Image: Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Omar Bogle - 9/2

The forward has played in all three EFL tiers and his record in front of goal in League Two is admirable. Formerly of the likes of Doncaster Rovers and Cardiff City, Bogle now represents Newport County.

James Henry - 13/2

A vastly experienced winger, Oxford United stalwart Henry counts Wolverhampton Wanderers, Millwall and Nottingham Forest among his former clubs.

Donald Love - 7/1

The defender enjoyed an impressive footballing education at Manchester United before joining Sunderland and then dropping down the leagues. He recently returned to the Morecambe side after a lengthy absence.

Luke Norris - 9/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Absent for most of the campaign, 30-year-old forward Norris returned to the Tranmere Rovers fold in February and has been a regular fixture in the side since.

Abo Eisa - 11/1

The winger is no stranger to Yorkshire, having spent two years on the books of Bradford City. Now of Grimsby Town, he has notched nine goals this season but has struggled for minutes in recent weeks.

A wideman with a plethora of EFL experience, Edwards joined Morecambe on a short-term deal in January. He has since racked up 20 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Jeremy Kelly - 12/1

A former USA youth international, Kelly currently represents Crawley Town. The winger has made 17 appearances since joining the club, registering one goal and one assist.

Joe Kizzi - 12/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender has been on Sutton United’s books since 2021 and Harrogate may be tempted to pounce if Sutton fall out of the EFL.

Elliott List - 14/1