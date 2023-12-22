Nottingham Forest, Burnley and Leicester City players are among the favourites to join Rotherham United in January.

Millers fans have had to endure a torrid campaign and the club sit rock-bottom of the Championship. They have just two league wins under their belts and have lost 13 of their 22 fixtures.

Tomorrow’s trip to league leaders Leicester City will mark the halfway point of Rotherham’s season. Supporters will be hoping it also marks a change in fortunes.

Leam Richardson is now in post at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, having replaced Matt Taylor. With Rotherham embroiled in a battle for survival, it would not be a surprise to see Richardson’s squad added to when the January transfer window opens.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Aguilera is among the favourites to join Rotherham United in January. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Here are the Sports Daily favourites to join Rotherham next month.

Marc Albrighton - 3/1

The versatile veteran still represents Leicester City, although is no longer the key figure he once was at the King Power Stadium. A vastly experienced figure still capable of operating at Championship level, Albrighton would improve a host of second tier sides.

Tariqe Fosu - 4/1

Fosu has a promotion to the Premier League on his CV but the winger has not found a new club since being released by Brentford.

Josh Onomah - 9/2

Once tipped for greatness at Tottenham Hotspur, Onomah’s career has stalled in recent years. He was most recently on the books of Preston North End, who released him following the end of last season.

Josh Feeney - 6/1

A highly-rated young defender on Aston Villa’s books, Feeney could potentially benefit from a spell in the Championship.

Brandon Aguilera - 15/2

The midfielder is a senior Costa Rica international but has not managed to break into the first-team at Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle United have reshaped their squad in recent years, pushing Ritchie down the pecking order. He may be 34 but the former Scotland international would be considered a coup for most Championship outfits.

Matty Longstaff - 9/1

The midfielder was released by Newcastle earlier this year, having seen his progress hampered by injury. Now a free agent, he is looking to get his carer back on track.

Jack Cork - 12/1