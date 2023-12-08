Players familiar with fans of Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Brentford are among the favourites to join Sheffield Wednesday in January.

The mid-season transfer window is approaching and by nature, it is often more appealing to struggling sides. Sheffield Wednesday, who currently prop up the Championship table, are among the EFL’s strugglers.

There have been promising signs since the arrival of Danny Rohl as manager but few Owls fans would argue there is no need for recruitment in January. However, bolstering ranks during the season is rarely easy.

Players are often made available at bloated prices and there is a reluctance across the board for upheaval. That being said, January additions have breathed life into both promotion chases and relegation battles in recent years.

Tarique Fosu, formerly of Brentford, is among the favourites to join Sheffield Wednesday in January. Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Here are the favourites to join Sheffield Wednesday, courtesy of The Sports Daily.

Josh Onomah - 6/1

The midfielder is acquainted with the Hillsborough faithful having already spent time on loan in S6. He was a promising prospect on the books of Tottenham Hotspur at the time but his career has stalled in recent years. He has been a free agent since his departure from Preston North End following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

Tariqe Fosu - 7/1

A versatile attacker, Fosu has promotions from both League One and the Championship on his CV. Brentford did not renew his contract at the end of last season and he is available to sign as a free agent.

Anwar El-Ghazi - 7/1

The former Aston Villa and Everton winger had his contract cancelled by Mainz earlier this year due to a social media post about the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Marc Albrighton - 9/1

At 34, Albrighton is no longer the regular presence he once was in Leicester City’s first-team. A winger capable of operating at full-back, he is a Premier League winner with vast experience of the top flight.

Connor Wickham - 12/1

The imposing forward has already had three loan spells at Hillsborough, the most recent of which ended in 2020. He has been a free agent since leaving Cardiff City earlier this year.

Matty Longstaff - 16/1

After bursting on to the scene at Newcastle United, Longstaff’s stock plummeted due as injury struggles took hold. He is a free agent after being released by the Magpies in the summer.

Valon Berisha - 20/1

The experienced midfielder has played across the globe in countries such as France, Germany and Australia. The Kosovo international is a free agent, having left Reims earlier this year.

Luke Freeman - 22/1