Sheffield Wednesday’s summer of recruitment is yet to bear fruit.

The Owls made 12 new signings at senior level, ushering in the Xisco Munoz era following the shock departure of Darren Moore.

However, it has been anything but a seamless transition.

After eight league games, Wednesday are bottom of the Championship with the unwanted tag of the division’s only winless side.

Matty Longstaff left Newcastle United earlier this year. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Therefore, the January transfer window is likely to be creeping into conversations in the stands at Hillsborough already.

Here are the Lucky Block favourites to join the Owls in January.

Lyle Taylor - 4/6

The forward has been pictured at Hillsborough, although has not put pen to paper on a deal with the Owls.

Connor Wickham - 3/1

A former Wednesday loanee, Wickham is available as a free agent having left Cardiff City earlier this year.

Phil Jones - 7/1

The experienced defender’s lengthy association with Manchester United has come to an end, therefore he is available to sign as a free agent.

Jordon Ibe - 8/1

Ibe was tipped to be a Premier League star but failed to live up to the hype. He is now a free agent and spent time training with Chesterfield over the summer.

Matty Longstaff - 9/1

A former England youth international, Longstaff left Newcastle United following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

Josh Onomah - 10/1

The midfielder is familiar with the Hillsborough faithful having spent time on loan at Wednesday during the 2018/19 season. He has been without a club since leaving Preston North End in the summer.

Junior Stanislas - 12/1

The 33-year-old is a free agent after spending almost a decade on the books of AFC Bournemouth.

Ryan Bertrand - 12/1

A Champions League winner with vast experience of the Premier League, Bertrand has been without a club since departing Leicester City.

Chris Martin - 12/1