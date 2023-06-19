Sheffield Wednesday left reeling as Darren Moore leaves 'by mutual consent'

Manager Darren Moore has left Sheffield Wednesday "by mutual consent" less than a month after taking them back to the Championship.

Moore's backroom staff will also leave the club.

The news was unexpected after Moore led the Owls to victory in the League One play-off final at the end of May, but there was no hint of animosity in the statement the club or the former manager put out to announce the news around 6pm on Monday.

It came out 24 hours before a fans forum where chairman Dejphon Chansiri is due to address supporters.

SHOCK DEPARTURE: Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore

“Both parties believe that now is the right time we go our separate ways," Chansiri commented.

“The journey of Sheffield Wednesday with Darren has been in many ways unique and always as a team. In the football industry, journeys come to an end and now is that time, which we both agree.

“The mutual respect we have for each other is immense on a personal and professional basis and I offer my sincere thanks for the dedication and commitment Darren has given to our club.

“Darren will always be welcome at Hillsborough.”

Moore's farewell comments were equally warm.

“I would like to take this time to acknowledge the chairman, Mr Chansiri, for giving me the opportunity to manage this great football club in Sheffield Wednesday, it’s been a journey in every sense," he said.

“Both the chairman and myself have been determined to get this club back into the Championship. I’m delighted this has been achieved, and I hope the football club continues to develop and will soon fulfil the dream of mine, which was to take them back to the Premier League where they belong.

“I would like to thank all the players, past and present, that I have had the joy of working with over my time here. For the many hours spent on the training ground and in the classroom, I thank you all. The staff who have worked so hard day in, day out, I thank you for your commitment and help throughout my campaign.

“Now to the loyal fantastic fans, all you Wednesdayites, I want to thank you personally and from the bottom of my heart. With all your support and passion we have created history this season and achieved our goal of promotion.

“This was most apparent during the second leg of the play-offs at Hillsborough when so many people around the country thought it wasn’t possible, we rallied together to achieve the impossible. Also the scenes I witnessed from the technical area at Wembley, especially for the winning goal, will be images I will never forget.

“Onwards and upwards to you all at SWFC and please stay together as one. WAWAW.”

Adding to the confusion at Hillsborough, head of recruitment David Downes left to become Blackpool's sporting director earlier in the summer.

Moore took charge of Wednesday in March 2021, and was unable to save them from relegation to League One, hopsitalised by a serious bout of Covid-19 during the campaign.

His side were beaten in the League One play-off semi-final by Sunderland last year, but overcame his former club Barnsley 1-0 in a tight game at Wembley 12 months later to win promotion.

He took charge of 129 games, the most by an Owls manager since Carlos Carvahal's 131 between 2015 and 2017.

Moore made the unpopular move to leave Doncaster Rovers – another of his former clubs, along with Bradford City – to take the Wednesday job after less than two seasons there. He previously managed West Bromwich Albion, again taking over during a relegation campaign, in their case from the Premier League.

Why Moore has left is unclear at this stage, and so close to the start of pre-season, it leaves them looking for their 17th "permanent" manager since dropping out of the Premier League in 2000.

Wednesday are not the only Yorkshire club without a manager, with Leeds United still to fill the vacancy left after their relegation. Likewise, Swansea City seem certain to lose Russell Martin to Championship rivals Southampton. The Swans have approached Barnsley's Michael Duff about replacing him.

