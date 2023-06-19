Barnsley FC blow as Michael Duff approached to be next Swansea City manager

Swansea City have made an approach for Barnsley head coach Michael Duff less than a week before the Reds report back for pre-season.

Even before the final Duff was being heavily linked with Championship Huddersfield Town, who instead persuaded Neil Warnock to return as manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the Reds missed promotion the danger was that a second-tier club would recognise the talents of ex-Northern Ireland and Burnley centre-back Duff. The Yorkshire Post understands Swansea have approached him to replace Russell Martin, whose move to Southampton has been trailed throughout the close season but is still unconfirmed.

IN DEMAND: Barnsley manager Michael Duff

Duff was League Two manager of the year in 2020-21 after leading Cheltenham Town to automatic promotion. He consolidated them in the division the following season.

He impressed just as much in his maiden campaign at Oakwell, where he inherited a club at a low ebb following relegation and revitalised them with his no-nonsense approach. He has done so with pragmatic football – easy on the eye at times but unafraid to deviate from the more purist football which has become Swansea's hallmark.

The Swans have a good history of developing managers, with Roberto Martinez, Brendan Rodgers – confirmed as Celtic manager on Monday, Graham Potter and Steve Cooper amongst those to manage in the Premier League after stints in Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news has unfortunate echoes of Valerien Ismael’s 2021 departure. He led Barnsley to the Championship play-offs that year, only to join West Bromwich Albion on June 24.

Barnsley's players are due back for pre-season on June 26. Their opening pre-season game is at Worksop Town on July 1.