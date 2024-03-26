It remains to be seen which division Wednesday will be competing in next season, with their Championship status still hanging in the balance. Danny Rohl has overseen an impressive uplift in form at Hillsborough but the Owls remain embroiled in a battle for survival.

Regardless of their fate this term, a big summer lies ahead for Wednesday. If they do manage to stay in the Championship, they must look to ensure the mistakes of last year are not repeated.

If they fall out of the second tier, it will be a case of going back to the drawing board in an attempt to ensure their stay in League One is short. With the season approaching its final stages, here is an early look at the favourites to join Wednesday in the summer courtesy of Business2Community

Middlesbrough's Paddy McNair is out of contract at the end of the season. Image: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Paddy McNair - 9/2

It has been a frustrating campaign for McNair, who has been in and out of the Middlesbrough side. Injury has hindered the Northern Ireland international, who is out of contract in the summer.

Jimmy Dunne - 11/2

A defender currently part of QPR’s survival bid, he could tempt Wednesday if they manage to stay up and the R’s go down.

Harry Arter - 6/1

Frozen out by Nottingham Forest, the midfielder does not have a future at the City Ground. His career has stalled in recent years but at 34, he could still have more to offer in the EFL.

Marc Albrighton - 6/1

An experienced operator, the utility man is no longer the key figure he once was at Leicester City. He has not been afforded a single Championship start this season and a summer move would not come as a surprise.

Cedric Kipre - 8/1

The defender would arguably be a significant coup for Wednesday, as he has been a regular fixture for Championship promotion hopefuls West Bromwich Albion this season.

Ben Gibson - 9/1

Another centre-back who would add plenty of experience to the Owls backline, Gibson has made 30 appearances in all competitions for Norwich City this season.

Ivan Sunjic - 9/1

An experienced midfield anchor, Sunjic has been on the books of Birmingham City since 2019. During his time in England, he has racked up 167 appearances for the Blues.

Christ Tiehi - 10/1

Wednesday have raided Rotherham United more than once in recent years and the midfielder could prove to be a tempting option, particularly if the Owls beat the drop.

Jamie Vardy - 16/1

A boyhood Wednesday fan, it has long been hoped that the forward could represent the Owls one day. Now 37, he is not as crucial to Leicester City as he once was.

Aaron Connolly - 20/1