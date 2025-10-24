GIVEN recent history, the one thing to expect in today's Yorkshire derby between FC Halifax Town and York City is late drama.

Back in March, the Minstermen secured a point in the tenth minute of added-on time against the Shaymen at the LNER Stadium.

In the reverse fixture at The Shay, almost a year to the day, a big visiting contingent saw York incredibly fire home two stoppage-time goals to triumph 2-1.

Just for good measure, back in 2023-24, equalisers also arrived at the death in two 1-1 National League draws.

Given events last term, Town certainly won't need a team-talk today (12.30pm kick-off), but for his part, Adam Lakeland is remaining calm and his side's recent form should provide him with that.

He said: "Everyone keeps saying it's a big game and I don't disagree with the fact they are one of the biggest and best teams in the league.

"But just like every other league game, if you win, you only get three points. So we've just got to stay focused.

"We obviously go into it on the back of beating Leeds in the National League Cup which is great and we've had a decent week with our preparation.

"When you play against the better teams in the division, you have got to be bang at it individually and collectively if you are going to get a good result. We've been that on many occasions this season and hopefully we can put in a big performance and get another good result.