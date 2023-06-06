All Sections
Fee for Leeds United defender Diego Llorente reportedly considered too expensive by Serie A side Roma

Roma reportedly consider the fee required to buy Diego Llorente from Leeds United too expensive.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 6th Jun 2023, 10:33 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 10:33 BST

The defender joined the Serie A side on loan in January after falling down the pecking order at Elland Road. He made 12 appearances in all competitions for Jose Mourinho’s men and according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the club are happy with the Spaniard.

However, Romano has claimed there is an €18m buyout fee in his loan deal that Roma deem too high. It now remains to be seen whether Llorente will remain in Italy, return to Elland Road or end up elsewhere.

Leeds’ relegation to the Championship suggests there could be room for renegotiation, with the Whites now arguably holding less power in the transfer market. However, the club will be keen to make as much money as possible from any assets sold this summer. Llorente’s value may also be boosted by the fact he penned a new deal at Leeds in December 2022.

The defender joined the Serie A side on loan in January. Image: Maja Hitij/Getty ImagesThe defender joined the Serie A side on loan in January. Image: Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Llorente arrived at Elland Road in 2020 as part of their post-promotion recruitment drive that also included the signings of Raphinha and Rodrigo. The 29-year-old struggled for consistency in the Premier League but still racked up 51 top flight outings.

Related topics:Diego LlorenteElland RoadItalyJose Mourinho