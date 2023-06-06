The defender joined the Serie A side on loan in January after falling down the pecking order at Elland Road. He made 12 appearances in all competitions for Jose Mourinho’s men and according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the club are happy with the Spaniard.

However, Romano has claimed there is an €18m buyout fee in his loan deal that Roma deem too high. It now remains to be seen whether Llorente will remain in Italy, return to Elland Road or end up elsewhere.

Leeds’ relegation to the Championship suggests there could be room for renegotiation, with the Whites now arguably holding less power in the transfer market. However, the club will be keen to make as much money as possible from any assets sold this summer. Llorente’s value may also be boosted by the fact he penned a new deal at Leeds in December 2022.

