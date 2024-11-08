'Fight': Hull City boss Tim Walter on irate fans, talks with Acun Ilicali and another key injury issue

FIGHT was the operative word in Tim Walter’s press conference ahead of Hull City’s home match with West Brom on Sunday.

The embattled head coach spoke about the situation that the Tigers currently find themselves in and what players and staff need to do to ensure that the club’s final game before the latest international break is a wholesome occasion and not a rancorous one. Fight for each other.

Speaking of conflict, Walter – whose side are winless in six matches – was also asked about the growing fissure between himself and sections of the club’s support who called on him to be sacked in their midweek loss at Oxford United.

The German respected fans’ right to let their feelings be known and had no issue with it. Understandably, his preferred desire is for everyone to fight together and not against each other, but he can only control what he can, which is preparing his side for Sunday.

On criticism from the club’s fanbase, he said: "That’s normal and they have the right to do it and for me, it’s normal.

"They wanted the club to win, I want my team to win and know we have to fight together and help each other.

"It (chants) is not a big deal, to be honest. It’s not about me, but our club.

"If they want to sing songs about me, they can do it. No problem. I am just an employee from the club and I do it in the right way for the club. That’s what I try to do."

While growing numbers of supporters may be venting their spleen in the direction of Walter, the person calling the shots at the club is chairman Acun Ilicali and the former Hamburg head coach is confident that they retain a long-term vision of turning around the playing side of the club over time which will not be affected by recent developments.

Walter, who signed a three-year deal at the end of May and was assigned with cultivating the playing style which earned him admirers at previous club Hamburg – Ilicali included – added: "All the time, we are speaking every day. It’s about the long term and not about one or two results or five bad results.

"It’s more about how we can get to the result, what is the way to the result. I think that’s more important.

"That’s not natural in football, I agree.

"But I think, at the end, it will be more successful if you are thinking long term because results can only get to the right point if you have time. If not, everybody is looking on how do you get (just) the ‘result’ for next week and It is not helpful for a club to develop.

"We have a good relationship and he’s a great guy and brilliant person.

"We try to fight against higher hurdles and try to fight together."

Meanwhile, Hull are waiting scan results regarding key winger Mohamed Belloumi, who suffered a knee injury in midweek.

Fellow wingman Liam Millar is already sidelined with a long-term problem, while Abu Kamara is a doubt for the Albion game.