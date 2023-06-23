Final Championship table predicted - where Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Rotherham United finish
The 2023/24 Championship season looks set to be a fascinating one.
Ambitious clubs are joining the party from League One, while there are clubs coming down from the Premier League with points to prove. It may be early days but as transfer dealings are negotiated and struck over the summer, predictions begin flying around.
A supercomputer via BonusCodeBets has predicted what the Championship table will look like at the end of the 2023/24 season by formulating a range of outright odds markets. Here are the finishes it has predicted.
