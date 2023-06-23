All Sections
Final Championship table predicted - where Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Rotherham United finish

The 2023/24 Championship season looks set to be a fascinating one.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 13:37 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 13:38 BST

Ambitious clubs are joining the party from League One, while there are clubs coming down from the Premier League with points to prove. It may be early days but as transfer dealings are negotiated and struck over the summer, predictions begin flying around.

A supercomputer via BonusCodeBets has predicted what the Championship table will look like at the end of the 2023/24 season by formulating a range of outright odds markets. Here are the finishes it has predicted.

Here is what the supercomputer expects the Championship table to look like.

1. Predicted finishes

Here is what the supercomputer expects the Championship table to look like. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Relegation odds: 6/4

2. 24. Plymouth Argyle

Relegation odds: 6/4 Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Relegation odds: 15/8

3. 23. Rotherham United

Relegation odds: 15/8 Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Relegation odds: 3/1

4. 22. Birmingham City

Relegation odds: 3/1 Photo: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

