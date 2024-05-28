The technology was introduced to reduce the number of officiating errors but has been wrapped up in controversy. It has come under fire across the board and Wolverhampton Wanderers have triggered a vote to determine its future.

All 20 clubs in the top flight will vote on June 6, although reports have suggested there is not enough support for the anti-VAR argument and that it will not be scrapped. The Premier League have been fierce with their defence of the technology, claiming VAR has improved correct decisions from 82 per cent prior to its arrival to 96 per cent in the 2023/24 season.

Football fans across England’s top tier all have views on VAR – but how much has it actually impacted the Premier League? Following the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign, here is how the final table would have looked had it not been for the interventions of VAR.