Fine margins favoured Huddersfield Town admits relieved head coach Carlos Corberan

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The key developments on a tense evening and finely-poised game favoured the Terriers, who took the lead courtesy of a lob just before the hour mark from Jon Russell.

Luton manager Nathan Jones insisted afterwards that Russell's strike was meant as a cross.

Eleven minutes after Russell's intervention, Luton spurned a golden chance to level from the spot when former Terriers target Elijah Adebayo saw his penalty clip the post, with the hosts sealing the win in the 89th minute when substitute Naby Sarr headed home.

Corberan, whose side welcome QPR on Good Friday, said: "I think it was very clear that the game was equal and balanced.

"Defences were strong and the little details were crucial and in our favour.

"The goal from Russell and the penalty miss were key moments in the game.

"I don't know if Russell was trying to make a cross, but the most difficult thing in football is putting the ball into the back of the net and he did.

"So I don't know if it was lucky or intentional, but the finishing level was amazing."

Huddersfield's backline secured a 17th clean sheet of the campaign and Corberan was quick to pay tribute to their defensive resolution.

He continued: "We knew that the quality of their strikers demanded the best level from our centre-backs.

"The stability and mentality of the team was key to getting three points.