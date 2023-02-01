First Championship team of the month in 2023 dominated by Sheffield United, Rotherham United, Burnley and Norwich City stars
There were only three Championship games for the majority of second-tier clubs in January as FA Cup action took up a large chunk of the calendar.
Burnley extended their lead at the top of the table to five points as they picked up nine points from a possible nine while seven points in three outings put Sheffield United further clear of the chasing pack.
Using ratings from WhoScored, we have put together the best XI, with four players from Yorkshire clubs making the cut. Two Blades stars are in the side while two men from Rotherham United feature as they ended the month with four points from matches against play-off chasing Blackburn Rovers and Watford.
Four Norwich City players are in the side as the Canaries began to hit their stride under new manager David Wagner. Norwich picked up six points from their final two Championship fixtures in January, scoring eight goals along the way.
There is also space for two Burnley defenders and a spot for a Bristol City striker as the Robins went undefeated in the league throughout January. Take a look at the best XI below...