There were only three Championship games for the majority of second-tier clubs in January as FA Cup action took up a large chunk of the calendar.

Burnley extended their lead at the top of the table to five points as they picked up nine points from a possible nine while seven points in three outings put Sheffield United further clear of the chasing pack.

Using ratings from WhoScored, we have put together the best XI, with four players from Yorkshire clubs making the cut. Two Blades stars are in the side while two men from Rotherham United feature as they ended the month with four points from matches against play-off chasing Blackburn Rovers and Watford.

Four Norwich City players are in the side as the Canaries began to hit their stride under new manager David Wagner. Norwich picked up six points from their final two Championship fixtures in January, scoring eight goals along the way.

There is also space for two Burnley defenders and a spot for a Bristol City striker as the Robins went undefeated in the league throughout January. Take a look at the best XI below...

1 . GK - Viktor Johansson: 7.2 The Millers ended the month in positive fashion as they beat Blackburn 4-0 at home and earned a 1-1 draw at Watford. Johansson remains one of the stand-out goalkeepers in the division. Photo: Ashley Allen

2 . RB - Max Aarons: 7.2 Norwich scored eight goals in their final two Championship games in January as they began to hit form under David Wagner. Aarons provided two assists in their 4-0 triumph at Preston. Photo: Barrington Coombs

3 . CB - Jordan Beyer: 7.6 Burnley won all three of their Championship games in January, with Beyer scoring the winning goal in the 1-0 victory over Coventry. Photo: Gareth Copley

4 . CB - John Egan: 7.4 Scored a late equaliser in the Blades' 1-1 draw at QPR as Sheffield United finished the month with wins over Stoke and Hull. Photo: Steven Paston