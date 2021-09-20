But those that are at Valley Parade may get a glimpse of some stars of the future.

The Red Devils' youngsters will be spread around this week, some out on loan such as Doncaster Rovers' Ethan Galbraith and Hull City's Di'Shon Bernard, whilst others may be pressed into action at Old Trafford the following evening when the senior side play West Ham United in the League Cup.

But for many, a game against League Two promotion contenders Bradford will be an important chance to mix it with seasoned professionals and after a 3-2 defeat to Lincoln City in their opening game, they will need to win.

FAMOUS FATHER: Charlie Savage is the son of Robbie

Here are five players to look out for:

CHARLIE SAVAGE

Position: Central midfield

Age: 18

GOAL MACHINE: Charlie McNeill has over 600 goals at youth level

Nationality: Welsh Under-18 international

Guaranteed to attract attention purely because his father is Robbie, part of Manchester United's Class of 92 but not one who appeared for their first team.

Charlie is a box-to-box midfielder too, but says he is more technical than his ball-winning father. He is renowned as a good passer of the ball and according to Robbie a "Better finisher than his dad."

Savage signed his first professional contract in April.

MIDFIELD POTENTIAL: Zidane Iqbal has been with Manchester United's academy since he was nine

CHARLIE McNEILL

Position: Forward

Age: 18

Nationality: England Under-16 international

SENIOR SERVICE: Shola Shoretire has already played Premier League football for Manchester United

Manchester United paid neighbours City £750,000 to bring back the then-17-year-old who played alongside Bradfordian Mason Greenwood for his boyhood club.

With over 600 goals at youth-team level, perhaps even that amount of money will be justified by a player who scored 24 goals in 21 under-18 games last season.

McNeill is already halfway through a six-year boot deal with Adidas reputedly worth seven figures, and had Juventus and RB Leipzig showing interest before he returned to Old Trafford.

Bradford's centre-backs could be in for a tough night if he plays.

ZIDANE IQBAL

Position: Midfielder

PEDIGREE: Charlie Wellens is the son of Doncaster Rovers manager Ritchie

Age: 18

Nationality: English-born, eligible for Pakistan and Iraq

Another with a famous name but this time it his first name; the pressure on the Manchester-born player comes more from his heritage. As the son of a Pakistani father and an Iraqi mother, a stellar Premier League career for Iqbal would do great things for the British Asian community so under-represented in English football. The Red Devils have been working to achieve that since he joined their academy as a nine-year-old.

SHOLA SHORETIRE

Position: Forward

Age: 17

Nationality: England Under-19 international

A product of the famous Wallsend Boys Club, Shoretire also briefly spent time in Manchester City's youth set-up.

In December 2018 he became the youngest ever player to appear in the UEFA Youth League at the age of 14 years and 314 days. This year he beat Norman Whiteside as the youngest player to play for the club in Europe, four days after his Premier League bow, ironically against Newcastle United.

With Hannibal Mejbri suspended for his red card at Lincoln, Shoretire will be the star attraction unless he is held back for "senior" duty 24 hours later.

CHARLIE WELLENS

Position: Midfield/full-back

Age: 18

Nationality: English

Another whose father played for Manchester United's youth team but never made it there at senior level, Wellens is the son of Doncaster Rovers manager Richie.