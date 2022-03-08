Five Championship players out of contract this summer that should be on the radars of Premier League clubs

Given that a majority of clubs are still trying to offset the losses sustained during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, a number might opt to explore the free agent market during the next transfer window.

A large contingent of Championship players are set to leave their respective teams this summer and a few might hope that clubs from the top end of the second tier or those in the Premier League will come calling for their services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having scoured the players set to become free agents this summer, we picked five of the best who should be on the radars of top-flight clubs.

OUT OF CONTRACT: Fábio Carvalho is set to be a free agent this summer. Picture: Getty Images.

Fábio Carvalho

The 19-year-old has scored seven goals and claimed five assists for Fulham in 24 Championship games this season. He came close to joining Liverpool in January but the clubs could not reach a deal before the window shut.

He is out of contract in the summer and reports have claimed the Reds already have an agreement in place to sign the player later this year. AC Milan and West Ham have also been linked with a move for the player.

John Swift

OUT OF CONTRACT: John Swift is set to be a free agent this summer. Picture: Getty Images.

In a tough season for Reading, Swift has been a bright spark for the Royals. He has scored 11 goals and provided 13 assists in 34 league games, with only Aleksandar Mitrovic having more goal contributions in the Championship this campaign.

With his contract up this summer, a number of Premier League clubs are reportedly circling with Brentford, Newcastle United and Leeds United linked with a move for the player.

Sam Johnstone

The goalkeeper is reportedly unlikely to sign a new deal at West Brom, having kept 13 clean sheets in 30 games in the Championship this season. Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle, Southampton and West Ham were all linked with a move for the player ahead of the January transfer window.

OUT OF CONTRACT: Sam Johnstone is set to be a free agent this summer. Picture: Getty Images.

Chelsea have been the most recent club reported to show interest in the England international who said in January that he wanted to be playing in the Premier League again.

Tom Lawrence

The Derby captain has been at the head of the club's unlikely fight against relegation, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in 30 games. The Rams are five points from safety with 10 games remaining despite being docked 21 points.

The Welshman was linked with a move to the Premier League in December and has reportedly attracted interest from clubs at the top end of the Championship table.

Jed Wallace

Wallace's six goals and nine assists in 28 league games have put Millwall just outside the play-off places. He has been strongly linked with a switch to Nottingham Forest while Burnley are reportedly interested in the player.

The 27-year-old has also attracted interest from Turkish club Beskitas.

What about Ben Brereton Díaz?

The Chilean international is out of contract this summer but his deal does contain the option of a further year.