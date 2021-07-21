Five Sheffield United matches - including derbies with Boro and Hull - moved for Sky TV coverage

On the box: Slavisa Jokanovic's first three matches as the new manager of Sheffield Utd will all be televised. Picture: Darren Staples / Sportimage

The Blades’ trip to Yorkshire rivals Hull City on Saturday, September 18 has been brought forward and will now be shown on Sky, with a lunch-time kick-off at 12.30pm.

Meanwhile, United’s game at Middlesbrough, managed by ex-Blades chief Neil Warnock will be shown by Sky on Tuesday, September 28 (7.45pm).

Jokanovic’s first league fixture as Blades manager, at home to Birmingham City at Bramall Lane, will be screened live on Saturday, August 7 with an 8pm kick-off.

TV dates: Hull City manager Grant McCann's p[romoted side see games against Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers televised in September. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Sky will also screen United’s first away Championship game at Swansea City on Saturday, August 14, again with an 8pm kick-off.

The broadcasters will also show the Blades’ trip to Valerien Ismael’s West Brom four days later on Wednesday, August 18 (8pm), meaning that the club’s first three Championship fixtures have all been selected for live broadcast.

Hull’s Roses trip to Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday, September 14 will be also shown on Sky (7.45pm), with Barnsley’s game at Stoke to be screened the following evening (Wednesday, September 15) at 8pm.

The Reds’ home encounter with Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, September 29 (8pm) has also been selected by the national broadcaster.

Middlesbrough’s game at Reading on Saturday September, 25 is among other games selected. The match will kick off at 12.30pm.

Meanwhile, Boro manager Warnock has revealed that close-season signing Sammy Ameobi will not feature during the club’s tour of the South West, with the club awaiting scans on the extent of a knee injury.

Ameobi is yet to be involved in a friendly and spent time in isolation last week after his wife tested positive for Covid-19.

Warnock said: “Sammy hasn’t travelled with us unfortunately.

“He’s got the problem with his knee, but we’re still waiting for him to get a scan.”