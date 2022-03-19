Fleetwood Town 0 Doncaster Rovers 0: Rovers held to a point at Highbury Stadium

Fleetwood Town and Doncaster Rovers played out a 0-0 draw that does neither side’s chances of escaping the drop in League One much good.

It was perhaps no surprise that clear-cut openings were scarce, as Fleetwood had lost their previous five games and Doncaster came to Highbury as the division’s lowest scorers.

The visitors’ best chance came five minutes before the break, Jordy Hiwula seeing his shot from the edge of the box saved by Kieran O’Hara.

At the other end, Cian Hayes was Fleetwood’s main threat. He fired an early chance over the bar and forced a sharp save out of Jonathan Mitchell with a fierce shot from a tight angle, the keeper getting a firm hand on it to push it over.

GARY MCSHEFFREY: The Doncaster Rovers boss watched his side pick up a point at Fleetwood. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

The second half was equally short on chances, though a good one came to Doncaster substitute Ben Jackson. Ignoring runners either side of him, he tried his luck from distance but was foiled as O’Hara got down well to save.

Fleetwood also had openings to break the deadlock, but Harrison Biggins shot wide, Hayes was thwarted by a good save from Mitchell and Ged Garner snatched wildly at a late chance, meaning the sides were forced to share the spoils.

