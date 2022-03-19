Rovers face a mammoth fixture in their bid for survival as they travel to 19th-placed Fleetwood Town today, knowing that a win can move them to within a point of their opponents.

The Cod Army – who have lost their last five league games – and AFC Wimbledon, one place above Fleetwood, are four points ahead of Doncaster having played a game fewer.

Only eight matches remain for Doncaster to save their season, with – after today – only one of those fixtures against the sides immediately around them.

Gary McSheffrey, Doncaster Rovers manager (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“We’ve dissected our last couple of games, reviewed them, gone over the things we feel we should have improved on, and what we need to do to move forward,” said McSheffrey, whose side have lost back-to-back games, including a damaging defeat against fellow strugglers Gillingham last weekend.

“But they’ve gone so there’s no point in dwelling and being negative about things.

“We just need to look to try to be positive, kick on and control what we can in the future. We need a bit more quality and a bit more belief.

“Ultimately they’re working hard. They responded well last week in terms of getting on the ball and dominating possession, without creating clear cut chances. We just need to be a bit more on the front foot, with more aggression in our play, and more relentless in how we want to attack and score goals.”