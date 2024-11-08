Fleetwood v Bradford City: Why 'second strikers' could be key for Bantams' League Two promotion pitch

Fleetwood v Bradford City FITNESS permitting, Andy Cook is as good a guarantee of twenty goals per season as it gets in League Two circles.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander can consider himself blessed in that regard.

It is the contribution of his 'second strikers' which could tip the scales in their favour in the promotion stakes between now and May - or otherwise.

Two put their hand up and afforded themselves a boost on the personal front by grabbing goals in the club's 3-1 FA Cup victory over Aldershot last weekend.

Bradford City forward Calum Kavanagh. Picture: Tony Johnson.

If Alexander could have hand-picked a couple of players to find the net, the names of Calum Kavanagh and Vadaine Oliver would have been top of the list.

Kavanagh set up Oliver's goal and also struck himself for the first time this term. It was a timely afternoon and hopefully the sign of things to come.

Alexander, whose side face one of his former clubs on Saturday afternoon, said: "The thing with Kav is that if you do play him a little bit deeper, he always looks to get into the box and still runs forward.

"The goal he scored was a great finish and you could see the relief.

"Even though I have spoken to him about it and said the most important thing is helping the team win, I also understand that goalscorers want to feel the back of the net every now and again.

"Hopefully, it lifts the weight off his shoulders and he goes from strength to strength because he has a great introduction to the first team from January when he first came in.

"It's been stop-start from pre-season, but he's overcome that now and in great shape physically."

A second goal of the season from Oliver was another tick in the box for Alexander, in just the Sheffielder's third start of the campaign.

He said: "It's down to Vadaine and all the players to show their best selves and I have had a conversation with them all separately about what I expect from them and belief they can bring to the party.

"But there's certain things they have to buy into with the team and squad ethic.

"Vadaine has taken that on board. I did not really get to know him that well before he went on loan (to Stevenage in January), so this was my first period to see what he could offer.