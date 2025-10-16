THE go-to football show that covers ALL of Yorkshire’s Premier League and EFL clubs - Leeds United, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s show we get to find out what English football’s new regulator David Kogan hopoes to achieve at crisi-torn Sheffield Wednesday, who continue to be held back by the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri.

Rotherham United picked up just their third win of a so-far disappointing League One campaign but, even more crucially, it was an all-too-rare away triumph, goals from Joe Rafferty and Josh Benson giving them a much-needed 2-1 win at Northampton Town.

Bradford City showed their ability to adapt given the number of chances they made for the midweek EFL Trophy win over Everton Under-21s - a further sign of how their depth has enabled them to enjoy such a positive start to their League One campaign.

And we also look ahead to a crucial period of the Premier League season for Leeds United - this weekend’s trip to Burnley being the first of a five-game run which Daniel Farke and his players will have earmarked for taking something from every game - with West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Brighton and Aston Villa to follow.

Finally, we cast an eye over England’s World Cup qualifying campaign, Thomas Tuchel’s team becoming the first European team to seal their spot in North America next summer after their victory in Latvia earlier this week.

Have a listen, see if you agree or not and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.