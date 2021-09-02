FootballTalk Podcast: Assessing the summer transfer window for all of Yorkshire’s clubs

Host Mark Singleton is joined by The YP’s football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall to assess the signings made by our leading clubs, with Leeds United not surprisingly being the biggest spenders, thanks in large part to their £25m purchase of winger Dan James from Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic probably didn’t bring in quite as many new faces as he hoped, while other clubs – no doubt Steel City rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City – were probably pleased with the way they went about their business, among those hitting double figures in terms of incomings.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed

