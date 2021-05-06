FootballTalk Podcast - Harrogate Town’s survival, and Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday’s survival Saturday

Harrogate Town won at Wembley for the second time in less than a year on Monday when they became the first Football League team to win the non-league FA Trophy, finally winning the delayed 2019-20 competition.

Writer Rhys Howell tells host Mark Singleton what it was like under the Arch.

But the main focus this week is on the second tier and football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall assess what lies ahead for Barnsley in the play-offs, plus the rather less pleasant finale at the other end of the table, where Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United are embroiled in a relegation dogfight with Derby County, with only one surviving on Saturday.

Freddie Ladapo and Rotherham United are fighting for their lives (Picture: PA)

