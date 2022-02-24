Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough jostle for promotion while Leeds United’s struggles intensify - FootballTalk Podcast

THE only football podcast that covers the trials and tribulations of all 11 of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

By YP Sport
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 7:24 am

Can Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough all secure a top-six finish in the Championship? Will Barnsley avoid the drop? Did Leeds United handle the head injury sustained by Robin Koch correctly? Will Sheffield Wednesday join Rotherham United in becoming a League One promotion contender? And will either of Bradford City or Harrogate Town make a late push for the League Two play-off places?

All these questions and more are dealt with by our FootballTalk panel of Stuart Rayner, Leon Wobshall and host Mark Singleton.

.

