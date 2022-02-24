Can Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough all secure a top-six finish in the Championship? Will Barnsley avoid the drop? Did Leeds United handle the head injury sustained by Robin Koch correctly? Will Sheffield Wednesday join Rotherham United in becoming a League One promotion contender? And will either of Bradford City or Harrogate Town make a late push for the League Two play-off places?

All these questions and more are dealt with by our FootballTalk panel of Stuart Rayner, Leon Wobshall and host Mark Singleton.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

